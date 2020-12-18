Highland councillor admits careless driving after overtaking move

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland councillor kept his driving licence when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving.

Roderick MacLeod, also known as Derek, represents the Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh ward and lives at Lonemore, Gairloch.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson was told that MacLeod was originally charged with dangerous driving – an offence that carries a mandatory one-year driving ban.

But he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving.

The court heard that the 69-year-old retired chartered engineer had been driving on the A832 near Corriemollie, which is west of Garve, when he overtook a car.

However, another vehicle was coming in the opposite direction and had to mount the verge to avoid a head-on collision.

Police later traced the councillor who confirmed he was the driver in question.

Defence solicitor Neil Wilson said his client had immediately accepted he had done something wrong.

He added: “It is accepted this offence is at the higher end of the careless driving scale.

“He needs his licence as he is a local councillor and drives 500-600 miles a month.”

Sheriff Neilson fined MacLeod £520 and endorsed his driving licence with nine penalty points.

The Highland Council website says MacLeod is a mmber of the Climate Change Working Group, the Communities and Place Committee, the Economy and Infrastructure Committee, the Highland and Western Isles Valuation Joint Board, the North Planning Applications Committee and the Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh Committee.

He is also a sea trout species champion.