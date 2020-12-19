Nine-year-old Imogen beats cancer and thrives through art therapy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A nine-year-old girl from Caithness who underwent gruelling cancer treatment last year has taken comfort in art therapy.

Imogen Gunn, of Halkirk, has been receiving the sessions online from the mental health charity Teapot Trust.

She has enjoyed time with art therapist, Nicola Kennell, who normally works from Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but, since the pandemic began, has been delivering sessions online.

The idea behind the sessions, as well as offering a creative outlet, is to encourage people to open up and share their feelings while creating pieces of art.

Imogen’s mum, Valerie Gunn, described the impact the sessions have had on the youngster.

She said: “Imogen was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma (cancer of the soft palette) in May 2019 and subsequently spent seven months in Aberdeen getting intensive chemotherapy treatment, along with six weeks in Manchester receiving proton beam therapy.

“We were referred to Teapot Trust once we were back home and she was receiving maintenance chemotherapy in Inverness.

“It was lovely to be home, but at the same time very strange and stressful being away from the safety of the hospital.

“A nurse at Raigmore Hospital put us in touch with Teapot Trust for additional support, which was such a huge help. Imogen finished treatment in June this year and is now doing very well.”

Imogen said: “Art therapy has made me feel more relaxed. I really like Nicola and I can talk openly to her, and not be scared to say anything.

“She has helped me to talk a bit more about everything I went through last year, as well as anything that’s bothering me just now too.

“I like that I’ve been able to do something fun with my mum again. I love doing art the most.”

Her mum added: “From the moment Imogen was diagnosed, she had this amazing attitude that she just had to get on with it, get the treatment and get better.

“I think the art therapy sessions have allowed her to just be a little girl again with no worries.”

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that most often affects children.

The five year survival rate for childhood rhabdomyosarcoma is 70%