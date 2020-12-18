One person dead after being recovered from water at Kessock Bridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A person has died after being recovered from the water near Kessock Bridge in Inverness.

Emergency services including the police, ambulance, a helicopter and Kessock lifeboat and coastguard teams from Inverness and Nairn attended the scene earlier today.

The bridge was closed off for a time after police arrived at around 1.45pm.

It later reopened, with most services returning to base and the police maintaining a presence on the bridge.

They confirmed soon afterwards that the person involved had died.

A police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 1.45pm on Friday December 18, police responded to a report of a concern for a person in the water near the Kessock Bridge in Inverness.

“They were recovered from the water and were pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”