One person dead after being recovered from water at Kessock Bridge

A person has died after being recovered from the water near Kessock Bridge in Inverness.
Emergency services including the police, ambulance, a helicopter and Kessock lifeboat and coastguard teams from Inverness and Nairn attended the scene earlier today.
The bridge was closed off for a time after police arrived at around 1.45pm.
It later reopened, with most services returning to base and the police maintaining a presence on the bridge.
They confirmed soon afterwards that the person involved had died.
A police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 1.45pm on Friday December 18, police responded to a report of a concern for a person in the water near the Kessock Bridge in Inverness.
“They were recovered from the water and were pronounced dead a short time later.
“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
