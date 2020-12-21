Plenty of cells available over Christmas for perpetrators of domestic violence, warn Highland police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police Scotland has warned perpetrators of domestic violence that plenty of cells are available for them to see “up close” over the festive season .

Multiple services across the Highlands will be working together and available to support women and children suffering domestic abuse.

Highland Violence Against Women Partnership (HVAWP) has issued advice for those in need of help, recognising that this can be an even harder time of year for those who suffer domestic abuse.

Jacquelyn Jennet, chairwoman of HVAWP, said: “Christmas should be a peaceful and happy time but we know that it can be inherently difficult for victims and children because perpetrators of domestic abuse are at home more, there can be financial pressures, more alcohol around and, particularly this year, victims are more isolated from friends and family.

“The Violence Against Women Partnership message to those who suffer gender based abuse is that no one needs to be alone and suffering. Services across Highland are working together and will be available to support women and children.”

HVAWP partners Police Scotland say there are plenty of cells available over Christmas, and perpetrators can expect to see them “up close”.

DCI Richard Baird said: “Police Scotland is committed to supporting victim survivors of all forms of domestic abuse.

“We are ready to respond 24 hours a day, every day, wherever someone is in fear or suffering.

“We have plenty of cells available over Christmas and those who perpetrate domestic abuse can expect to see them up close.

“If you are suffering, or have concerns that anyone else is experiencing domestic abuse, contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”