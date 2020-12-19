Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
News / Highlands

Police called to early morning crash on Highland road

by Chris MacLennan
December 19, 2020, 9:29 am Updated: December 19, 2020, 10:21 am
Police this morning closed off a section of a Highland road following a crash in the small hours.

The one-vehicle crash was reported around 3.20am on the A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road just outside Kingussie.

As a result, a the road was closed in both directions to allow officers to attend, with motorists urged to use a diversion route.

A force spokesman said no injuries were reported with recovery of the vehicle arranged.

A fire spokeswoman said they were not required to attend.

The road fully reopened around 7.30am.

