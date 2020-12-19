Covid-19 cluster detected at Macdonald Resort in Aviemore

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cluster of seven Covid-19 cases has been detected at the Macdonald Resort in Aviemore.

NHS Highland said the cluster relates to “a group of Christmas entertainers who were working in the resort over the last week”.

People identified as close contacts are being contacted and advised to self-isolate.

The health authority is also writing all guests and staff who have stayed or worked in the resort over the past week to advise them what to do if they develop symptoms.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: “We appreciate that this will be causing anxiety within the residents of the resort, staff and wider community and we are working closely with the Highland Council’s environmental health team and the resort management to provide advice and guidance to residents, staff and their families. At this time, we have no evidence of wider community spread.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus does circulate even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate and seek a test if you develop symptoms.”

