Man in serious condition after being hit by train in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a train in Inverness.

The incident happened just after 9pm on Saturday, and a number of emergency services attended the scene including three fire service appliances.

Paramedics were also on the scene, later taking the man to hospital where he remains.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for the BTP said: “Officers were called to the line in Inverness shortly after 9pm on December 19 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We made an attendance at the incident on Saturday, with the crew from Inverness.

“We had three appliances: a normal pump, a heavy rescue unit and an aerial. We also had another pump from Beauly.”