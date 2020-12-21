Highland granny inspires online Christmas concert to be beamed into Scottish care homes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A musician has created an online carol concert to be played in care homes and hospitals throughout Scotland this Christmas, after taking inspiration from her granny in the Highlands.

Marion Stewart is a resident at St Olaf’s Nursing Home in Nairn.

When it struck grand-daughter Alex Stewart that there would be no live singing visits to homes this year, she decided to do something about it.

The Edinburgh-based woman is a support worker and musician who plans to relocate north soon to be near family at Forres.

Last month she put out an appeal to her musician friends and band mates to send clips of them performing carols and Christmas songs which could be made available to care homes.

The result is a one-hour long concert in three bite-sized sets, available on Youtube and featuring well known and lesser known songs and carols, with performing choirs, vocal groups, soloists, and musicians in an extravaganza of festive music.

It can be found by searching for Edinburgh Christmas Collective 2020 concert.

Ms Stewart would like her concert to be seen across the care home network and in hospital wards.

She said: “All musicians have been through the mill with Covid, in many cases being denied a living, and frustrated by not being able to do what we love.

“And my gran brought it home to me that, for so many people, particularly those in residential care or in hospital, they would not be allowed that annual visit to bring Christmas cheer into their lives.

“So, I hope that the fun that I’ve had, and that of my fellow musicians, in putting this concert together can help to spread a little happiness this Christmas.”