North support groups urged to apply for grants to help communities over winter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Community groups in the Highlands and islands rising to challenges from the pandemic are being encouraged to tap into a support fund.

The Scottish Government’s Communities Recovery Fund can provide grants from £5,000-£25,000 for single incorporated organisations, or up to £75,000 for partnership applications.

The fund is open to voluntary or community organisations, registered charities and community councils.

It is being administered in the north by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) in the region. So far more than £460,000 has been distributed to 28 projects across the region, including the Seaboard Centre in Easter Ross.

Nicola Ewing, from HIE’s communities and place team, outlined the benefits of the grant.

She said: “This fund is to support community organisations to address local challenges arising from the pandemic.

“It can either support organisations to provide community support services for the vulnerable, or help them deliver or reintroduce core services which have higher demand, or higher costs, as a result of the pandemic.”

The fund is accepting applications to support costs from the start of October for up to eight months. It is open until February 21, or until the available funding is committed.

Ms Ewing added: “We’d like to support as many local organisations as possible to help them deliver vital community services over the coming months, and to prepare for the year ahead.”