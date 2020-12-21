Air traffic control staff will take industrial action

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Air traffic control staff at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) are to take industrial action in the New Year.

The protest is about the company’s plans to use remote control towers at some airports.

Action will begin on January 4 and will consist of the withdrawal of any work relating to the remote towers plan and the closure of local air traffic facilities.

With a strict national lockdown in place, passenger impact should be minimal.

David Avery, Prospect negotiator, said: “Prospect have presented a raft of evidence against remote towers, including an independent report into its viability but HIAL are pressing on regardless. This is the wrong plan and at a time when aviation is being decimated by the pandemic there are better things to spend taxpayers’ money on.”

A Hial spokesman said: “We are acting now to modernise our operations to ensure they are safe and sustainable for decades to come.

“We will continue dialogue with Prospect and have meetings scheduled in the new year to review and agree various policies to support our air traffic colleagues during this transition.”