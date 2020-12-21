Hotel closes days after Covid outbreak among Christmas entertainers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A major Highland hotel has shut for almost a month just days after a team of Christmas entertainers were struck down with Covid.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort, which employs around 150 staff, announced: “In line with Government guidelines we are closed until 16th January.”

Managing director Iain Miller told the Press and Journal: “Following positive tests amongst some sub-contractors, we are working closely with local authorities and the health board to ensure all steps have been taken to protect those on site and in the wider community.

“Guests and staff have been informed of the developments, and the resort was permitted to remain operational under the necessary measures.

“Following the recent announcement from the First Minister and in line with new government guidelines on non-essential businesses, the resort is set to close in the coming days.”

The hotel group insisted the decision to shut was on the back of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement to place Highland into level 4 as the pandemic crisis increases, placing further restrictions on the hospitality industry,

NHS Highland was made aware of a cluster of seven cases of Covid-19 within the Macdonald Resort in Aviemore at the weekend. An eighth was later confirmed.

The cluster relates to a group of Christmas entertainers who were working in the resort over the last week.

It is understood they were part of a team brought in by an external company.

There was concern expressed on social media that a new ‘entertainment team’ had been brought in to replace those with Covid.

The hotel group responded: “Macdonald Aviemore uses an external supplier to put on and manage the Christmas events, as they have done for many years.

“The supplier recruits entirely within the government guidelines and has strictly adhered to all health and safety procedures.

“The resort was visited by health board officials who were satisfied that all procedures had been followed. Following the positive tests, the number of entertainers on site was reduced and as such there was no requirement to replace all seven sub-contractors.”

However, the recruitment of new entertainers fell by the wayside following the decision taken to close until January.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: “We appreciate that this will be causing anxiety within the residents of the resort, staff and wider community.

“At this time, we have no evidence of wider community spread.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus does circulate even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate and seek a test if you develop symptoms.”

Independent Cllr Bill Lobban said: “This outbreak shows that nowhere is safe not even in the Highlands.

“We must all stick to the new Tier 4 rules as detailed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and by doing so prevent the further spread of this terrible virus.

“Hopefully the full rollout of the new vaccines is not too far away but until then we need to be ever more vigilant.”