Man dies on Aviemore high street after taking ill

A man has died on the high street in Aviemore after falling ill.

Police and medics attended the scene on Grampian Road after receiving reports at around 8.45am.

Sadly, the man was later pronounced dead.

Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances around the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a man having taken unwell on Grampian Road in Aviemore around 8.45am on Tuesday, 22 December.

“Officers and medical staff attended but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.”