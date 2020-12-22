Lifeboat crews called to car stuck on Achmelvich beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lifeboat crews were called to a car reportedly stuck on a Highland beach.

RNLI Lochinver received the call at around 1.40pm to the incident on Achmelvich beach, about three-miles north along the coast.

The crew were paged and a lifeboat was launched.

When they arrived, the team noticed the car was perched high on the sand and away from the water’s edge on a falling tide.

Crews concluded there was little the lifeboat could do to help the situation, they were stood down and returned to Lochinver.