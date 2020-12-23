Cairngorm Mountain ski resort closes again on Christmas eve

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Snow sports on Cairngorm Mountain are to end on Christmas Eve due to the new Covid restrictions.

The popular resort only re-opened at the weekend, with just over 50 skiers and snowboarders enjoying the experience due to the tighter regulations.

However, following the announcement by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that the whole of mainland Scotland was to be placed into tier four lockdown from Boxing Day, bosses have decided to close tomorrow.

A spokesman for Highland and Islands Enterprise, who operate the ski centre, said: “The snow sports and other facilities at Cairngorm, including toilets, are to close at 3pm on December 24 until further notice.

“The Board of Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Limited (CMSL) has taken the decision after considering the First Minister’s statement on Saturday that further Covid-19 restrictions will apply from Boxing Day.

“The company is also consulting with Police Scotland and Highland Council on whether the ski road between Hayfield and Cairngorm should remain closed to ensure the safety of the public on a challenging road in winter conditions.

Susan Smith, interim chief executive of CMSL, said: “We are very disappointed to be in this position, but firmly believe it is the right course of action in light of the First Minister’s statement and for the safety of our colleagues and visitors.

“We will retain a small team on site for care and maintenance, while we await further notice from the First Minister regarding a relaxation of the restrictions.

“In the meantime, we would like to thank our customers and stakeholders for their understanding, wish them all a very happy Christmas and look forward to welcoming them back to Cairngorm Mountain, to enjoy winter snow sports, when the restrictions are eased.”