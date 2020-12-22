Wednesday, December 23rd 2020 Show Links
Crews called to tackle car blaze on Inverness street

by Ana Da Silva
December 22, 2020, 4:21 pm
Crews are working to extinguish a car on fire on a busy Inverness street.

One appliance has been sent to Telford Street near the roundabout after the alarm was raised just before 4pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said the crews firefighters are using one hose-reel jet.

There are no details on any casualties.