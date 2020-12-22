Crews called to tackle car blaze on Inverness street

Crews are working to extinguish a car on fire on a busy Inverness street.
One appliance has been sent to Telford Street near the roundabout after the alarm was raised just before 4pm.
A fire service spokeswoman said the crews firefighters are using one hose-reel jet.
There are no details on any casualties.
