Action plan launched to help Argyll and Bute recover from pandemic

An action plan for Argyll and Bute to recover from the health pandemic cites partnership working as key to the area’s recuperation.

The Argyll and Bute Recovery Action Plan outlines several themes for action to support the area in moving on from the Covid fall out and shaping the “new normal.”

Council officials have highlighted that while the authority will lead action, recovery for the area can only be achieved along with local and national partner agencies, third, private and voluntary sectors, and local communities.

Council leader Robin Currie said: “It may not always feel like it, as we all continue to be affected in one way or another by Covid-19, but this pandemic will end.

“Although the situation is still evolving, developing recovery plans and actions now will put Argyll and Bute in the best position to move on effectively.

“The fantastic partnership working that has been so vital in helping the area deal with Covid-19 will be just as crucial in ensuring our recovery from it.”