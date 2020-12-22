Popular north pub closes after customer returns positive Covid diagnosis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular Highland pub has closed after a customer returned a positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

The Mallard Bar, situated in Dingwall next to the town’s railway station, has announced the closure on social media.

The customer who tested positive for Covid visited the bar on Friday, however, staff were only informed of their diagnosis today.

A statement from Sean Kennedy on behalf of the pub reads: “Unfortunately, it has come to my attention that a customer who was in the pub on Friday night has today tested positive for Covid.

“Although we deep clean the pub every night I have taken the decision to close the pub until I receive guidance from NHS Scotland and all of the staff have been tested.

“I am doing this off my own back with the consideration of customers and staff safety paramount.

“I thank you for your understanding in this.”

The bar is a stopping off point for those catching travel in and out of Dingwall and is popular with football supporters due to its close proximity of Victoria Park, home of Ross County Football Club.

The closure comes as 22 new cases were identified in the Highlands over the past 24 hours, bringing the region’s total to 1,818 since the beginning of the pandemic.