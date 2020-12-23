Businesses due to close on Boxing Day can apply for grants early in New Year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Businesses required to close due to the Tier 4 restrictions from Boxing Day will be able to apply through Highland Council for further Scottish Government grants early in the New Year.

It’s expected this will be the Business Temporary Closure Fund grant.

Cllr Trish Robertson, economy and infrastructure committee chairwoman said: “This Scottish Government grant scheme makes payments to eligible businesses every four weeks in arrears, so the first payments will be made towards the end of January.

“As the Scottish Government has also recently announced a number of other grant schemes for particular sectors and the Newly Self Employed, we are awaiting updated guidance before we open up the online application process.

“This will help us identify which businesses are eligible and to give clear guidance to business on how to access the grant and eligibility criteria.

“We are aiming to give detailed guidance in the first week of January.”

The council is currently delivering a Business Restriction Fund grant for hospitality businesses legally required to close earlier than their normal business hours.

This scheme, which is also paid four weeks in arrears, has been running since November 2.

The council has now paid the second grant in advance of Christmas and well before the due date of 28 December 2020.

Eligible businesses who have not yet applied for payment of this grant will be able to apply retrospectively in the New Year.

Council leader Margaret Davidson said: “The Highlands have seen relatively low infection rates and making the significant jump from Level 1 to Level 4 in a few days’ time poses a big blow to businesses.

“All business in every sector are affected but especially in retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism, which is our largest sector in terms of jobs and value to the economy. We need to protect livelihoods and make sure people have jobs to return to once restrictions are lifted.

“I encourage all businesses to apply for this new Temporary Closure Fund grant and I will continue to press for the Governments to provide more information and clarity on longer-term plans to support local businesses.”

For more information on the new grant businesses are asked to go to www.highland.gov.uk/strategicframeworkfund