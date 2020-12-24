Essential information from Highland Council about festive opening times and helplines

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland Council has issued information about its services and various helplines over the festive period.

The Inverness service centre will close at 4pm today. It will be open on December 29, 30 and 31 from 10am to 4pm. Closed January 1, 2, 3 and 4 and open 8am to 5pm from January 5 2021

All council service points will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Inverness Registration Office will close at 4pm today. Staff will be available by appointment only on December 29, 30 and 31, 10am to 4pm. It will be closed January 1, 2, 3 and 4 and reopen for appointments from 9am on Tuesday January 5.

Urgent death registration appointments will also be available on December 29, 30 and 31 at various offices across Highland. Your local funeral director will advise.

Coronavirus Helpline

Call 0300 303 1362 for support including emergency food for those in crisis including those who have to self-isolate and have no other way of getting food supplies.

Online services

Contact the Council anytime online to report a problem, ask for something or make a payment:

Report – https://www.highland.gov.uk/report

Request – https://www.highland.gov.uk/request

Pay – https://www.highland.gov.uk/pay

Recycling Centres

Recycling centres will be closed December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2.

Christmas and New Year Collections:

If your usual collection for recycling or refuse falls on Friday December 25 or Friday January 1 you will have a different collection day. Please check the sticker on your bin for your alternative collection day. You can also find details on the Highland Council website www.highland.gov.uk/bincalendars

Boxing Day refuse and recycling collections remain the same this year.

For further information about recycling in the Highlands visit: www.highland.gov.uk/recycle

The council and NHS Highland are reminding Highland residents of the importance of reaching out for help if this is needed over the festive period.

If someone is concerned about their own or someone else’s mental health, then it is important to contact their GP or to call NHS 24 on 111.

If there is a concern someone is in immediate danger then emergency services should be called on 999.

There is also a range of other helpline support in place for people needing to speak with someone:

Samaritans – 116 123 (calls are free and do not show on a phone bill)

Breathing Space – 0800 83 85 87

Mikey’s Line – 07786 207755

Ewen’s Room – 0800 689 3317

National Scottish Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0800 027 1234

LGBT Helpline Scotland 0300 123 2523

Childline – 0800 1111

CRUSE Bereavement Care Scotland – 0845 600 2227

Should you be concerned about a vulnerable adult, whether for care, welfare or mental health reasons, you can contact the following numbers:

Adult Protection Concern helpline – 0800 902 0042 in office hours and out of office hours or during holiday periods – 0845 769 7284.

Council out of hours telephone numbers

Health and Social Care – 0845 769 7284

Roads, flooding, street lighting – 01349 886690

Housing – 01349 886691

Registration – 07818 588 203

Emergency out of hours telephone numbers

All trunk roads – BEAR Scotland – 0800 587 1107

Gas Freephone – 0800 111 999

NHS 24 – call free on 111 if you are ill and can’t wait until your regular NHS service reopens

Police Scotland – 101 for all services

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service – 01463 240999 (24 hours)

Scottish and Southern Electric Freephone – 0800 300 999

Scottish Water – 08000 778 778 (24 hours)

SEPA Floodline – 0345 988 1188

SEPA Pollution hotline – 0800 807060 (24 hours)