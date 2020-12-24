Heavy rain warning for west Highlands as Storm Bella forecasted to hit on Boxing Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Storm Bella is expected to hit the west coast of the Highlands on Boxing Day.

A yellow alert has been issued by the Met Office warning persistent heavy rain is likely to result in localised flooding and cause travel disruption.

It covers from 9am on Boxing Day till midnight.

The warning states: “Heavy persistent rain across the west of Scotland for much of Boxing Day with widely 20-30mm, locally 40mm, and 60-80mm on high ground. This is likely to result in localised flooding of roads and some properties.

“Rain will be accompanied by strong to gale force winds, resulting in difficult driving conditions and large waves giving a risk of spray along the west coast. Persistent rain clears to showers Saturday night.”

Storm Bella is expected to bring inland gusts of 60mph while 70-80mph gusts are possible over exposed coasts and hills.

Meanwhile a yellow warning for ice has been issued for the north-east.

Residents and motorists are being warned the conditions may lead to difficult driving conditions.

The alert states: “Icy patches will develop on untreated surfaces Thursday evening and overnight into Christmas Day. This is more likely where snow has melted during the day and where showers occur during the afternoon and evening.”

The alert is in place from 6pm tonight to 10am on Decemeber 25.

