Shetland care home suspends indoor visiting as precaution

A Shetland care home has made the decision to temporarily cease indoor visiting.

North Haven Care Centre has taken precautionary steps as contact tracing for Covid-19 continues in the north mainland of Shetland.

Management at the care home said it would be a “precautionary measure” in light of the possibility of community transmission in the area.

Brian Chittick, interim director of community health and social care, said: “We recognise that this is a particularly important time for families, but we must ensure that our most vulnerable people are kept safe and well.

“We are contacting our residents’ families to keep them informed as the situation evolves, and outdoor visits can go ahead, although we do recognise that this is not ideal.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to do what they can to make sure they keep themselves safe, and observe all the guidance around social distancing, as we go into the festive season.”