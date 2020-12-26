Warning to flooding, snow and ice across the north of Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents across the north of Scotland are being warned of potential flooding as well as snowfall and icy conditions in the upcoming days.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have issued a flood alert in the Strath Oykel area with the river level at Easter Turnaig expected to exceed its banks today.

It is thought that Inveroykel Bailey Bridge may be inaccessible.

A statement said: “Based on the weather forecast, it is expected that the river level at Easter Turnaig will exceed 1.6m at some point today.

“Agricultural land in Strath Oykel from Oykel Bridge to Inveroykel Bailey Bridge and Invercassley, is at risk of flooding later today.

“Inveroykel Bailey Bridge may be inaccessible.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Police are also warning to severe flooding between Lochgilphead and Tarbert on the A83.

Motorists are asking to take care.

A police tweet said: “There is severe flooding between Lochgilphead and Tarbert on the A83 please drive with care.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall in the area.

A statement said: “Persistent heavy rain in the west is likely to result in localised flooding and cause travel disruption.”

Residents can expect a few homes and businesses to be flooded, disruption to transport services and some interruption to power supplies and other services.

Another yellow warning has been raised as snow and ice settle in across Grampian tomorrow.

Yellow Warning of Snow And Ice affecting Scotland (Grampian) https://t.co/Rw1gOlcxh7 pic.twitter.com/waDytBKjce — Met Office warnings (@metofficeNEScot) December 26, 2020

Icy surfaces are likely in many parts, with snow cover mainly in western Scotland, bringing difficult travel conditions.