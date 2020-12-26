Easter Ross man ‘ashamed’ after breaking into daughter’s house stealing £63 to fuel drug addiction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 52-year-old man from Easter Ross who broke into his daughter’s house and stole £63 will be sentenced on January 25.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told by defence solicitor Ken Ferguson that James MacAskill of Kilmuir Place, Invergordon was a heroin addict.

“He has had a long standing issue with drug abuse and he would like to be assessed for a drug treatment and testing order.

“Because of his drug abuse, he has been stealing from his family. But he is thoroughly ashamed of his behaviour.

“He spent Christmas Day in the cells.” Mr Ferguson went on.

MacAskill admitted theft by housebreaking in Shillinghill, Alness, possession of heroin and a breach of bail by contacting his daughter to apologise.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald called for a background report and released MacAskill on bail for his next appearance at Tain Sheriff Court.