Kevin Mcleod death: Cold case review concludes – final report due within weeks

Detectives carrying out a cold case probe into the mystery death of Kevin Mcleod have finally ended their investigations after 15 months.

A report is expected to be presented to the Crown Office in February for consideration.

The body of 24-year-old electrician Mr Mcleod was recovered from the water in February 1997 after he had been on a night out.

Police have since apologised for a series of failures in the handling of the case.

In 2017, police chiefs finally admitted legacy force Northern Constabulary had failed to treat the death as murder – despite a specific instruction from prosecutors to do so.

An outside force, Merseyside Police, was finally instructed to review the case last summer.

Kevin’s distraught parents, Hugh and June Mcleod – who have fought a dignified campaign for answers into the case – have been given regular updates about the review and hope “the truth will finally come out”.

© Supplied by Mcleod family

A statement from the Crown Office to the family about the Kevin Mcleod death cold case review said: “Crown officials and Crown Counsel and Merseyside Police met by virtual means on 21 December to discuss the ongoing investigation.

“This included a presentation of the review of the pathology evidence, location photographs and a timeline, all of which will be included in a fuller presentation to the family at the conclusion of this process.

“In terms of timing Merseyside have concluded their proactive enquiries and will be presenting a report to [Merseyside Police] Assistant Chief Constable [Ian] Critchley for sign off, and it will then be submitted to the Crown for consideration.

“We anticipate that the Merseyside report will be submitted in early February 2021 and parties will maintain a dialogue to decide whether a further meeting is required in advance of submission of the report.

“The family will be updated when the report is received, and we are of course aware of the upcoming anniversary of Kevin’s death.”

Kevin’s parents Hugh and June, who have tirelessly campaigned for justice for their son, said: “Now that Merseyside’s 15 month independent investigation has ended and that their report will be submitted to the Crown, possibly in February, we just hope that their report will not be hidden from the family.

“We sincerely hope that the covid pandemic will not prevent the family from having a face-to-face meeting with officers from Merseyside and senior crown officials, as to meet these officials in person at this crucial stage is paramount.

“There are so many questions we trust will be answered, the most crucial being. Why did detectives ignore the fiscal’s instruction to investigate Kevin’s death as murder? Why did the fiscal fail to ensure that his specific instruction to police was fully carried out? Why were Kevin’s clothes destroyed very early in the investigation?”

The family ask why they were not told about what they describe as “serious failures” in the way Mr Mcleod’s death was handled – and asked if the cold case review had identified any suspects.

They continued: “We also question, why after it was discovered that police had failed to act on the fiscal’s murder inquiry instruction did the authorities not then, or indeed, any time after, launch a murder investigation.

© Supplied by Mcleod family

“We were failed by police, prosecutors and the whole Scottish justice system.

“Kevin was 24 when he died. Now, 24 years later, we pray 2021 will be the year for truth, justice and accountability.”

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police confirmed: “The family have been informed of the extension. The independent review remains ongoing.”