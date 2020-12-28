‘Senseless’ attack on historic Highland building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Vandals have caused an estimated £1,500 worth of damage after smashing the windows of a historic Highland building.

Four windows were smashed at the Strathpeffer Pavilion on Boxing Day.

Officers are appealing to the public to help with their inquiries.

They are looking for witnesses who saw anyone the area at 12.30am on December 26.

The Strathpeffer Pavillion Community Trust bought the venue from the Scottish Historic Building Trust (SHBT) back in May.

Chairman for the trust Fraser Mackenzie said a woman was out walking her dog on Boxing Day when she noticed the damage and reported it.

He added: “The community are very proud of the building and it’s something they take pride in.

“We’re angry about it but it’s not the first time it’s happened.

“Back when we first acquired the building, an old window at the back was broken and that was around £1,500.

“It’s just a senseless attack, it’s disgusting.”

As for the damages, Mr Mackenzie believes the cost is in the range of £1,500 after hiring contractors, joiners and painters to get the job done.

He said: “It’s the old-style windows and that adds to the cost since it’s a listed building.

“Anyone with any information would be helpful. We believe it’s two people between 18 and 25 and we in the area around 12.30am and 12.45am.”

Stevie Rock, SPCT estates manager, said: “The trust are very disheartened to see a great deal of damage done to our community building over the festive period.

“We are however very fortunate to have CCTV footage of the perpetrators and are very confident that along with the community’s help we will be able to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The Strathpeffer Pavillion was built in the spa village in the 19th century and is now used as an arts and wedding venue, was taken over by the community in a deal completed during lockdown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.