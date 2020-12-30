Argyll village receives £1million electricity upgrade

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A £1.15million upgrade of the electricity network serving an Argyll village has been completed.

The project has been carried out for homes and businesses in Taynuilt near Oban.

Teams from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution worked to upgrade and strengthen the electricity infrastructure, ensuring local power supplies are robust ahead of the worst of the winter months.

The investment was designed to improve the current service as well as support future requirements, with the replacement of existing electrical equipment at Taynuilt substation.

The existing transformer and outdoor circuit breakers supplying power to more than 500 properties have been replaced. A new 11,000 volt switchboard was also installed to enable faster restoration of supplies on the rare occasion that faults occur.

Engineers have also installed an additional transformer, future-proofing the network and adding additional resilience to ensure a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity for years to come.

Scott Mackintosh, lead project engineer at SSEN, said: “We’re pleased to deliver on our ongoing commitment to keep the power flowing across our communities. This project was designed specifically to add a double layer of network security and flexibility to ensure our customers receive an enhanced level of service.

“We planned these works to minimise disruption to the local community, including installing key equipment at the early stages to enable us to avoid multiple and prolonged planned interruptions to supplies. We’d like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding as we carried out this significant programme of works.

“Not only will this £1.15m investment improve the service we provide today, it will help to future-proof the network for the changing demands of homes and businesses in the area, helping the local community meet its low-carbon ambitions.”