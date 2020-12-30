New Year’s Honours: The 16 people from the Highlands and islands on the list

Household names from the worlds of showbiz, sport and politics have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.
Joining them are people from the Highlands and islands, here are the region’s recipients in full:
OBE
- Donalda Macintyre Maclay Bradbury. Lately President, Scottish Rugby Union. For services to Rugby Union Football. (Oban, Argyll and Bute)
- Anne Sally Paterson. Chief Education Officer and Head of Education Service, Argyll and Bute Council. For services to Education. (Minard, Argyll and Bute)
MBE
- Christine Nancy Campbell. Culture Collection Manager, Scottish Association for Marine Scientists. For services to Marine Science. (Oban, Argyll and Bute)
- Captain Barbara Campbell. Master, Jubilee Sailing Trust. For services to the Vulnerable. (Dunoon, Argyll and Bute)
- Charles David McQuistan Flear. For services to Health, to Community Care and to the community in Caithness. (Halkirk, Caithness)
- Kenneth Neil MacDonald. For voluntary service to Dentistry and Dental Training Abroad. (Isle of Lewis, Western Isles)
- Kenneth MacKay. For services to the community in Rhenigidale, Western Isles. (Isle of Harris, Western Isles)
- Duncan Ferguson McDonald. For services to Scottish Traditional Music. (Acharacle, Argyll and Bute)
- Catherine Paterson. Founder, the Dochas Fund. For services to Healthcare and Social Care in Argyll and Bute. (Lochgilphead, Argyll and Bute)
BEM
- Margaret Helen Croy. For voluntary service to St Magnus Cathedral and to the community in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)
- Sophie Jane Dunnett. For services to Amateur Athletics in Scotland. (Reay, Caithness)
- Willy Henderson: For voluntary service in the Shetland Islands (Lerwick)
- Paula Morag Lloyd. For services to the Vulnerable in Inverness during the Covid-19 Response. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)
- Keith John Desmond Rutherford. Postmaster, Colonsay Post Office. For services to the community in Colonsay and Oronsay, Inner Hebrides. (Isle of Colonsay, Argyll and Bute)
- Nicola Stove: For services to the community in North Scotland during Covid-19 (Lerwick)
- Debora Ann Townsend. For services to the community in North West Scotland during Covid-19. (Achnasheen, Ross and Cromarty)
Click here for a full list of everyone featured in the New Year’s Honours list.
