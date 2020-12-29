Bealach Na Ba closed due to heavy snow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A major Highland road has been forced to close today due to adverse weather conditions.

The Bealach na Ba (C1087), a popular tourist route and part of the North Coast 500, is currently closed off to all vehicles between Applecross and Tornapress.

Motorists are to use alternative routes.

The closure follows a yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office earlier today.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

In addition, low levels of snow and ice could lay on the ground throughout the north and north-east.

The warning is in place from today at 3pm until 11.59pm tomorrow.

A statement by the forecaster said: “Snow and ice may bring some disruption from later on Tuesday and through Wednesday.

“Northerly winds will bring further showers of rain, sleet and snow across northern and western Scotland.

“Snow accumulations will be generally confined to ground above 100m away from coasts, but some temporary slushy deposits are possible to low levels at times in any heavier showers.

“1-3cm is likely to accumulate above 100m, and as much as 5-10cm above 250m, this mostly across high ground of Scotland.

“Ice will form readily as temperatures quickly fall away rapidly through both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.”

In the north-east some snow gates were closed last night due to the downfall of snow. These included the A939 Nairn to Ballater road and Cairn O’Mount gates between Bridge of Dye and Fettercairn.