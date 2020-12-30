Highland footballer fined for scarring opponent after throwing glass at him

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A footballer scarred an opponent for life after throwing a glass at him during an after-match drink at an Inverness hotel.

The incident happened in the Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road on February 29 when the two unnamed teams met to socialise.

But it turned violent after Jonathon MacGuire began “goading” 26-year-old construction worker Matthew Shewan of Miller Street, Inverness Sheriff Court was told on Tuesday.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that a colleague had viewed CCTV footage of the assault, which Shewan admitted through his lawyer John MacColl.

Shewan was fined £680 with the Sheriff adding that from what he had been told, he would not make a compensation order for Mr MacGuire.

Mrs Ralph said: “My colleague says that Mr Shewan was around six metres away from the complainer who was goading the accused.

“Shewan then picked up a glass and threw it with force at Mr MacGuire’s forehead.”

The court was told Mr MacGuire required stitches, leaving permanent scarring.

Mr MacColl said: “There was an amateur football match and both teams retired to the hotel. There were about 20-25 persons there sitting around six tables and a football match was on the television.

“This was pre-lockdown. My client had taken alcohol but was not intoxicated. He can’t remember what exactly was being said to him, but he was very upset. Mr MacGuire’s arms were outstretched, something like we would see at football matches in the Eighties, inviting some form of reaction from Mr Shewan. Then he acts in the manner described.”

Mr MacColl said it did not constitute culpable and reckless conduct and it was accepted it was “a serious offence.”

“However this is out of character for him.” the solicitor added.