Aldi donates more than 2,200 meals to Highland households during the festive period

Supermarket chain Aldi has helped provide relief to disadvantaged households across the north during the festive period by donating more than 2,200 meals to charitable causes.

Retail chiefs paired up with a host of community groups, charities and food banks to help provide support to those in need and tide them over the holidays.

Unsold fresh and chilled food was donated to local causes following the closure of their stores on Christmas Eve before being distributed across the region.

Around 2,279 meals were donated through the efforts of the supermarket firm, helping to stem the increasing demand for support.

The donation is Aldi’s largest to date and helped three causes in the Highlands at a time when more people are experiencing financial hardship and food insecurity due to Covid-19.

The scheme also forms part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly – a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Sadly, this festive season has been the busiest on record for the nation’s charities and food banks. I’m sure Aldi’s donation has been a lifeline for many.”

Around 210 tonnes of food were donated throughout the UK, with more than 500,000 meals donated and over 750 UK causes benefitting from the initiative in total.

In light of the challenges facing households this year, the annual initiative is also being extended for the first time to include New Year’s Eve, where a further 200,000 meals are expected to be provided to charitable causes across the county.