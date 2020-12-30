Regional Inverness Mod planned for summer 2021 cancelled due to Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness celebration of Gaelic culture and language planned for next summer has been cancelled due to Covid.

The Provincial Mod was due to take place in the Highland capital on June 18 and 19.

The event is a regional warm-up ahead of the massive Royal National Mod which brings in visitors from across the world.

It is scheduled to take place in Inverness in October, with thousands of competitors expected to take part in the nine-day extravaganza.

However, the Provincial Mod has been cancelled after organisers decided the months of preparation needed would be negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on social media, they revealed that they still hoped that “some sort of event” could be organised instead to “celebrate the continued use of Gaelic across the Highlands.”

The Inverness branch of An Comunn Gàidhealach said: “A decision was taken by the local branch of An Comunn Gàidhealach at its AGM on 14 December that the 2021 Provincial Mòd in Inverness will not go ahead on 18 & 19 June 2021 as planned.

“Despite the positive advances being made with vaccinations for Covid-19, the committee is aware that the usual preparations which take place in the months leading up to the Provincial Mòd in schools and other local groups/choirs just won’t be able to happen in the early part of 2021.

“Meur Inbhir Nis is obviously disappointed at having to make this decision, but unanimously agreed that the safety of all its volunteers and competitors must take priority.

“Despite the Provincial Mòd not being able to go ahead in its usual format, it is hoped that some sort of event can be organised to celebrate the continued use of Gaelic across the Highlands.”

The National Mod is still scheduled to take place in October 2021.