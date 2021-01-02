‘You need to keep working and stay humble’ says Invergordon Strongman Tom Stoltman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

For Invergordon strongman Tom Stoltman, 2020 was a genuine rollercoaster of a year, full of highs, lows and some monumental achievements.

Over the last 12 months, the 26-year-old secured two world records and placed a stunning second at the World’s Strongest Man (WSM) tournament.

A year filled with top performances began in January when he achieved a personal best, taking home silver from Britain’s Strongest Man – three places better than his 2019 finish.

Two months later Stoltman, who also goes by the name “King of the Stones”, secured his first world title, setting a new Atlas Stone weight record of 602lb (273kg) in Columbus, Ohio.

That record was soon put in the shade as he bettered it in May, successfully lifting a 630lb (286kg) stone in the iconic discipline.

He also attempted to lift the world’s first 668Ib (303kg) Atlas stone. This time, however, he was forced to conceded it “was not meant to be”.

The icing on the cake for the Ross-shire strongman was World’s Strongest Man – competing alongside brother Luke in the Covid-delayed event in Bradenton, Florida.

“I wanted to achieve third place,” said Stoltman, who bettered that to stand second on the podium.

“I was fifth in 2019, but to then get second in 2020, it was a really good feeling.

“I was just buzzing to be out there competing. Getting past the qualifier gave me all the confidence I needed.

“I won three events in the final and took second place, becoming the first Scottish guy ever to stand on the podium.

“It topped the year off after the pandemic we have been through.”

Stoltman started going to the gym alongside his older brother – five times Scottish strongman champion, Luke – and they also vowed to compete together.

Following six months of gruelling training, he entered his first competition aged just 18, securing fourth place in Scotland before going on to worldwide success.

Despite the array of achievements and titles to his name, he says he strives to “keep working and stay humble”.

“The only way you get to the stage I am at is through working hard,” Stoltman said.

“There is not any secret about it. You can’t cut corners and take the easy route.”

That hard work will continue in 2021, with Stoltman setting his sights on an array of titles.

He said: “The main goal is to win Britain and Europe’s World Strongest Man and to place in the top three at the Arnolds.

“I just want to train hard and see what I can do.”