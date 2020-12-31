Police patrols to be increased in the Highlands and islands to curb non-essential travel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police in the Highlands and islands will be increasing their patrols over the next few weeks to curb non-essential travel.

All of mainland Scotland is currently in Level 4, which means you cannot travel across local authorities unless essential.

The islands are in Level 3, which has less restrictions but a travel ban remains in place.

Now, Highland and Islands Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett urged the public to follow the latest Scottish Government advice to stop Covid spreading.

He said: “We are in Level 4 across the whole Highland region and Level 3 restrictions apply on Orkney, Shetland and across the Western Isles so please consider if your travel is essential.

© Supplied

“Whilst it is tempting at New Year to celebrate with family and friends, I urge the public to take personal responsibility to follow the guidance in place, which is there to protect public health.

“The snow on the hills may be tempting for those who enjoy winter activities, however with poor weather forecast please consider if it is safe and that you are suitably prepared so you do not put our excellent voluntary mountain rescue partners at risk if you need them. ”

“High visibility police patrols will be taking place across the division on the road network and at transport hubs and where officers are required to speak to people, they will reinforce these messages and encourage people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing.”

The police have already handed out a number of fines to people who broke gathering and travel rules in the north.

© PA

Nicola Sturgeon has already appealed for Scotland to celebrate Hogmanay in their own household.

And police have also warned they will be breaking up gatherings tonight.

Mr Trickett added: “Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to continue to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.

“Over the last week have disappointingly had to issue a number of fixed penalty notices for breaches of the gathering and travel restrictions.”