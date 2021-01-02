Caithness-Orkney ferry to be suspended for a week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A ferry service between Caithness and Orkney will be suspended for a week next month to help cut costs.

Pentland Ferries says it has been forced to review its operations and make some short-term changes to safeguard the service beyond the pandemic, following a 70% reduction in business.

Managing director Andrew Banks said: “Since the pandemic started to impact on our business in March 2020, we have received government assistance to cover about 10% of operational outgoings.

“Meanwhile, our business has been reduced by about 70%.

“This has hit us very hard, particularly since we are not in receipt of the government subsidy that other transport operators enjoy.”

Services on the St Margaret’s Hope to Gills Bay route will be suspended from February 21-28, when MV Alfred will go into dry dock.

Mr Banks added: “We regret the suspension of service and apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

“The MV Alfred must go into drydock for annual surveys.

“We had planned to cover the MV Alfred’s absence with the MV Pentalina, but we have managed to negotiate a slight reduction in harbour fees for the MV Pentalina’s current berthing at Hatston Pier, which is subject to our not using the ship for business purposes for a three-month period.

“The harbour fees for the MV Pentalina have had a significant impact on our business throughout the pandemic and we simply cannot afford to lose the relief, which has been very difficult to obtain.”

In another cost-saving exercise, the company’s Gills Bay office closed on January 1 for a month, when it will be reviewed.

Mr Banks said this is to reduce costs and minimise staff exposure to the virus. Calls will be directed to the company’s St Margaret’s Hope office.

“We are hopeful that by making these short-term business alterations now, we can safeguard the business through the coming months, and be ready to welcome passengers back on board safely, when conditions allow,” he added.

Meanwhile, from tomorrow, Shetland’s inter-island ferry service will move to a restricted timetable to protect the “overall resilience” of the service.

The local bus timetable has been amended so that key workers can, if required, meet the appropriate ferry run.

The new timetables are expected to be in place until at least the end of January.

Ryan Thomson, chair of Shetland Islands Council’s environment and transport committee and the transport partnership ZetTrans, said: “We have taken this decision to preserve the overall reliability of the service.

“Should any of our crews be required to isolate due to contact tracing for Covid, this timetable allows for that to happen with the lowest possible impact on the wider service.”