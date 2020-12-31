Popular Inverness clothing store Outfit shuts down permanently

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Popular Inverness clothing store Outfit is closing down permanently.

The shop is based at the Inverness Retail and Business Park on the outskirts of the city.

Outfit is a national fashion chain owned by Arcadia who went into administration earlier this year.

All staff at the store have been told that they will be made redundant.

It is not known how many employees will be affected.

The popular shop brought together a wide variety of Arcadia-owned brands like Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Topman and Burton.

Sir Phillip Green is in charge of Arcadia, with administrators seeking a buyer for the company.

An Arcadia spokesman confirmed that the Inverness premises has closed down for good.