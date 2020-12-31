Exclusive: Two men arrested in connection with disappearance of grandfather last seen in the Highlands three years ago

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Tony Parsons.

The two 29-year-olds were arrested yesterday but have now been released pending further inquiries.

Mr Parsons vanished three years ago as he made his way from Fort William back home to Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire.

He had travelled north for a charity bike ride on September 29, and was last seen at about 11.30pm on October 2 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel on the A82.

Police confirmed that the two men had been arrested and then released and that inquiries were continuing.

The case is still being treated as a missing person inquiry.

Tony Parsons disappearance

© Smith Lindsay (72571)

The grandad was thought to have travelled south in the direction of Tyndrum but neither he nor his yellow and black bike have been seen since September 29.

Extensive searches have been carried out to establish where Mr Parsons, now 66, may have went to after leaving Bridge of Orchy.

A number of specialist police resources including the mountain rescue team, air support units and dog units have helped to look for him.

© PA

His son Mike Parsons made an emotional plea for information earlier this year, on the third anniversary of his disappearance.

He said: “None of us ever dreamt that three years ago my dad would have gone on his charity bike ride and we would never see him again.

“As a result my family and I have been left with so many unanswered questions that we have to live with every single day about where he is.

“As each special family occasion passes and seeing his grandchildren growing up without their grandad, it reminds us of the harsh reality of him not being here.

“I would ask that if you have any information, no matter how small, please contact the police as it may help to provide us the help and answers we’re looking for.”

Description

Mr Parsons is described as being white, 5ft 9ins of stocky build, with short greying hair, a moustache and glasses. He has a tattoo of an anchor on his upper right arm and a tattoo of an eagle on his left.

He was last seen wearing a red waterproof jacket, a blue long-sleeved cycling top, a high-vis vest, fingerless gloves, with beige combat trousers and walking boots.

He was also wearing a silver and grey cycling helmet and carrying a silver and blue rucksack.

Anyone with information should call 101.