Busy north road reopens after rockfall

A section of the A82 had reopened to motorists after hillside debris fell onto the road.

The pass of Glencoe, located between Glencoe Visitor Centre and the Kingshouse Hotel, was restricted in both directions after a large boulder fell onto the road.

Motorists were advised to approach the area with caution as teams work to clear the debris from the carriageway.

The trunk road has now been cleared and reopened to motorists.