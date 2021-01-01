Friday, January 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Busy north road reopens after rockfall

by Michelle Henderson
January 1, 2021, 11:36 am Updated: January 1, 2021, 12:08 pm
The A82 remains blocked in both directions due to fallen debris.
The A82 remains blocked in both directions due to fallen debris.

A section of the A82 had reopened to motorists after hillside debris fell onto the road.

The pass of Glencoe, located between Glencoe Visitor Centre and the Kingshouse Hotel, was restricted in both directions  after a large boulder fell onto the road.

Motorists were advised to approach the area with caution as teams work to clear the debris from the carriageway.

The trunk road has now been cleared and reopened to motorists.

More from the Press and Journal