Monday, January 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Car mats with nails in them deliberately placed on north road

by David Walker
January 3, 2021, 12:12 pm Updated: January 3, 2021, 12:37 pm
© Supplied by North policePolice are appealing for information after car mats with nails were found on a north road
Police are appealing for information after car mats with nails were found on a north road

Two car mats with nails in them have been deliberately placed on a north road.

A member of the public found the dangerous objects on the A99 south of Wick between the Hempriggs straight and Thrumster Village yesterday evening.

It is thought that they were placed there between 7.55pm and 8.15pm.

No vehicles drove over them.

© Supplied by Northern police
The mats with nails in them

Police have warned that the consequences of a car driving over the mat “could have been serious.”

If you have any information about this incident or know who was responsible, call 101 quoting NJ/6/21.

More from the Press and Journal