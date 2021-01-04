Tuesday, January 5th 2021 Show Links
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 near Brora

by Chris MacLennan
January 4, 2021, 9:10 am Updated: January 4, 2021, 9:55 am
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road.

Part of the road was closed near Brora following the single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were in attendance with the road closed in both directions at Doll.

Police have said the woman, the driver of the vehicle, has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

A spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A9 approximately two miles south of Brora around 7.35am on Monday January 4.

“The female driver has been taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance and recovery has been arranged for the vehicle.”

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they were informed around 7.33am with crews from Golspie and Dornoch sent.

She added: “No equipment was in use as crews made the vehicle safe.

“We received a stop message back at 9.04am.”