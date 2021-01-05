MSP urges council to keep commitment on new Dingwall school plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A senior north MSP has called for progress to be made this year towards the creation of a new special needs school in Dingwall.

Campaigners have been fighting for some time to replace the rundown St Clement’s School.

Two years ago, parents said children were wearing coats and hats to stay warm during lessons at the school, which they said had been “neglected”.

Kate Forbes welcomed Highland Council’s announcement that an appraisal of site options will now be revealed early this year, but has urged the authority to keep its commitment after previous delays to the project.

In August 2019, the council agreed to a review of potential locations for a new school ahead of starting a statutory review the same year.

Head of education Nicky Grant has now told Ms Forbes: “Following discussions with parents and ward members, the council had committed to concluding an appraisal of site options within Dingwall and that work is largely complete.”

She said the authority is taking stock of the work, with a view to sharing it with parents early in 2021.

Ms Forbes said: “I am grateful to Highland Council for this update and a summary of work completed to date.

“It is very positive to hear about the options appraisals work and the commitment to inform parents in early 2021.

“Considering the need for a new school building has been well documented and unanimously agreed for many years, it is important that 2021 is the year of progress.

“Parents, teachers and pupils deserve a school that is fit for purpose and I hope that we can work together to get agreement on a site.”