Major Highland road reopens following serious crash between HGV and car

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road has reopened between Dalmore and Auchnagarron following a serious road crash between an HGV and a car.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene around 9.13pm on Monday evening with a road closure put in place for several hours.
Police described the incident as “serious” with motorists initially urged to avoid the area to allow officers to carry out investigations.
The extent of any injuries sustained is not yet clear.
The road reopened shortly after 4am, with police taking to social media to inform locals.
ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE A9
The road closure on the A9 between Dalmore and Achnagarron has now been lifted and the road is open to traffic as normal. pic.twitter.com/43AJiZBdAh
— Northern Police (@northernPolice) January 5, 2021
Two of the fire crews were sent from Invergordon with a further appliance from Dingwall joining.
A fire spokesman confirmed crews attended, however left the scene shortly after 10pm.
