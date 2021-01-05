Man, 27, dies following crash on A9 near Alness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 27-year-old man has died following a crash involving a car and lorry near Alness.

Emergency services were called to the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, at Milnafua, at about 9.10pm last night.

The incident involved a blue Vauxhall Astra and a lorry.

They tried to revive one man, but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

Collision inspectors closed the road through the night to examine the scene and piece together what happened in the moments leading up to the crash. It reopened at 4am.

Police are now appealing for information and are particularly interested in speaking with the driver of a blue vehicle travelling north at the time of the collision.

Appeal following fatal road crash near Alness We are appealing for information following a fatal road crash near… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Sergeant David Miller, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of those involved in this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information surrounding the circumstances of the crash to get in contact with officers.

“At the time of the crash, there was a blue vehicle travelling north who may have witnessed the incident and we would ask the driver to speak to police.

“If you have any information that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward and speak to officers.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.