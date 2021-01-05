Police appeal after woman crashes off A9 into trees near Brora

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s car left the road and hit some trees near Brora.

The 56-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries following the incident on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road.

Her blue Kia Picanto left the southbound carriageway and collided with a number of trees near Doll, about two miles south of Brora, at about 7.35am on Monday.

Her condition is described as stable.

Police are now seeking witnesses who may have been on the road at the time of the crash.

Constable Lewis Macleod, of the road policing unit, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who may have seen it to get in touch.

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road around 7.30am on Monday and may have dashcam footage.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.