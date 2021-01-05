Fresh lockdown restrictions force Highland Wildlife Park to close its gates again

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Operators of the Highland Wildlife Park confirmed today they have taken the “difficult decision” to temporary close the park to visitors.

Gates to the popular Highland attraction will remain firmly shut until “further notice” in light of the new stringent measures imposed by the government.

Park operators The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said further reductions in footfall to the Kincraig-based park would have made it no longer viable for them to remain open.

A spokeswoman said: “After yesterday’s government announcements, we took the very difficult decision to close our gates until further notice.

“We know so many of you have loved being able to visit your park and enjoy our outdoor spaces and amazing animals in recent months, which has made this decision even harder. Your support has been incredible and every visit, membership and purchase in our shop and café has helped to care for our animals and protect species from extinction.

“Together with existing travel restrictions, the new rules on outdoor gatherings and legal requirements to stay at home wherever possible would have reduced our visitor numbers to the point where we could not remain open.”

Keepers at the Highland Wildlife Park will continue to care for their animals amidst the lockdown as they look ahead to being able to reopen to visitors in the future.

This latest blow comes just six months after operators warned during the first lockdown that the popular attraction was heading towards “extinction” after the lengthy closure cut off their income stream.

The RZSS, which also operated Edinburgh Zoo, had to borrow £5million, to help keep the attraction’s afloat, as keepers of the Highland Wildlife Park faced a monthly bill of almost £700,000 to keep the lights on.