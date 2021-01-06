Tree cutting helps protect historic Highland building

Electricity workers branched out to use their skills to protect a landmark building in a Highland village.
The historic icehouse in Helmsdale was under threat from the roots of trees growing close by.
Building custodians Garbh Allt Community Initiative was concerned the trees could potentially cause structural damage.
Gavin Ogilvie, a surveyor with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks’ tree cutting department, and two colleagues cut away the trees before the latest lockdown restrictions.
He said: “It feels great to be able to support the local community with such an interesting and important part of Helmsdale’s history.”
The icehouse, built in 1824, was originally used for preserving and packing salmon.
