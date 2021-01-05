Window smashed on New Year’s Day in Invergordon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after a window was smashed in Invergordon.

The incident involved a house on Caberfeidh Drive in the town.

It is believed to have occurred at about 1.30am on New Year’s Day.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with their inquiries.

You can do this by phoning 101 and quoting reference NE/0004/21.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man was charged in connection with two housebreakings in Invergordon.