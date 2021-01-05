Crash involving a lorry closes Old Military Road in Argyll

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Old Military Road on the A83 in Argyll has been closed to traffic following a crash involving a lorry.

The route acts as a diversion for traffic at the Rest and Be Thankful, which is regularly closed due to bad weather conditions.

Bear Scotland confirmed that both parts of the road at the A83 between Tarbert and Campbeltown may be shut for some time due to the crash.

NEW❗️⌚️18:35 The #A83 Rest and Be Thankful and Old Military Road are both CLOSED ⛔️ due to an RTC on OMR involving an HGV. Divert via #A82, #A85 and #A819.@NWTrunkRoads @argyllandbute pic.twitter.com/eNvlAJmAAC — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 5, 2021

Signed diversions have been put in place via Tarbet and Inveraray using the A82, A85 and A819.

#A83 #RestAndBeThankful: A road traffic accident involving an HGV on the Old Military Road is currently being dealt with. The OMR is likely to be closed for some time. Further updates will be provided. Divert via A82, A85 and A819. — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 5, 2021

The A83 at Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll is already shut so that it can be repaired following a number of significant landslips.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm we received a report of a lorry partially having left the road whilst travelling on the Old Military Road, near Arrochar, on Tuesday, 5 January, 2021.

“There were no reported injuries.

“The A83 Rest and be Thankful and Old Military Road are currently closed while recovery is arranged and the A819/A85 diversion should be used meantime.”