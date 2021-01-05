Wednesday, January 6th 2021 Show Links
Crash involving a lorry closes Old Military Road in Argyll

by David Walker
January 5, 2021, 7:07 pm Updated: January 5, 2021, 7:29 pm
The A83, Old Military Road, at Rest and Be Thankful

The Old Military Road on the A83 in Argyll has been closed to traffic following a crash involving a lorry.

The route acts as a diversion for traffic at the Rest and Be Thankful, which is regularly closed due to bad weather conditions.

Bear Scotland confirmed that both parts of the road at the A83 between Tarbert and Campbeltown may be shut for some time due to the crash.

Signed diversions have been put in place via Tarbet and Inveraray using the A82, A85 and A819.

The A83 at Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll is already shut so that it can be repaired following a number of significant landslips.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm we received a report of a lorry partially having left the road whilst travelling on the Old Military Road, near Arrochar, on Tuesday, 5 January, 2021.

“There were no reported injuries.

“The A83 Rest and be Thankful and Old Military Road are currently closed while recovery is arranged and the A819/A85 diversion should be used meantime.”

 

 

