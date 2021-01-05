Two men appear in Highland court to face abduction and assault charges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two Tain men have appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court to face a string of charges including abduction.

The appearance was in connection with an alleged incident in Pitgrundy in Sutherland.

Thomas Easton, aged 33 and 20-year-old Ryan Urquhart made no plea to charges of abduction, assault to injury and permanent disfigurement and robbery.

Both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.