Two men appear in Highland court to face abduction and assault charges

by Reporter
January 5, 2021, 7:26 pm
Two Tain men have appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court to face a string of charges including abduction.

The appearance was in connection with an alleged incident in Pitgrundy in Sutherland.

Thomas Easton, aged 33 and 20-year-old Ryan Urquhart made no plea to charges of abduction, assault to injury and permanent disfigurement and robbery.

Both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

