Old Military Road reopens following lorry crash

The Old Military Road on the A83 in Argyll has been reopened to traffic following a crash involving a lorry.

The route acts as a diversion for traffic at the Rest and Be Thankful, which is regularly closed due to bad weather conditions.

Bear Scotland has now confirmed the A83 between Tarbert and Campbeltown has reopened following the incident.

#A83 #RestAndBeThankful: Recovery of the articulated lorry is complete and the Old Military Road is now reopening. Thanks for your patience. — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 6, 2021

Last night, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm we received a report of a lorry partially having left the road whilst travelling on the Old Military Road, near Arrochar, on Tuesday, 5 January, 2021.

“There were no reported injuries.”

The road was closed for about six hours.