Highland MSPs call for review of speed limits in Fort William

A seven-mile stretch of road with nine speed limit changes has sparked calls of concern from two Highland MSPs.

Motorists traveling along the stretch from the south to the north end of Fort William have complained the vast array of varying limits is causing confusion when driving.

The route under review stretches from the Croit Anna Hotel on the A82 on the south side of Fort William to the Annat Industrial Estate near Corpach on the A830.

MSPs from opposing parties have now joined forces in an attempt to rectify the confusing system following a string of concerns by local residents.

Conservative MSP Donald Cameron and Kate Forbes of the Scottish National Party have written to Transport Scotland officials appealing for a thorough review of the route to alleviate confusion to motorists.

Mr Cameron said: “There appears to be a case for simplifying the speed limits for this stretch of the road, and I know Kilmallie Community Council has been raising this issue for some time.

“Clarity is essential when it comes to road safety and I hope that Transport Scotland will bear that in mind when reviewing the current arrangements.”

Representatives are calling for leading transport bosses to launch a consultation with the wider community and regular road users to see if a streamlined speed limit would be more beneficial.

Kilmallie Community Council has been long campaigners of change along the busy trunk road.

Officials say a review of the existing structure would be sensible following a number of alterations in recent years.

John Hutchison, acting chairman of Kilmallie Community Council and one-time divisional roads engineer with Highland Regional Council, said: “You certainly expect speed limits to vary over this seven mile length of trunk road that passes through some built up areas, but the variations in recent years have been in response to specific changes, such as the new roundabouts at Lochybridge and Blàr Mòr, so a whole-length review would be sensible.

“Traffic speeds are a regular concern for community councils. A factor influencing the review must be the planned speed limit reductions from 30mph to 20mph that the Highland Council will shortly be implementing on council roads. In some locations a step-down from 40mph to 20mph on the side road would seem odd and therefore less likely to be respected.”

The appeal comes less than two years after a 40mph speed limit was agreed on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road in an effort to ensure road safety for the hundreds of tourists visiting Glenfinnan each year.

Kate Forbes MSP said it was important that they pulled together to help find a viable solution.

She added: “I recognise that this is a difficult issue and I would support a review of the speed limit. A consultation would allow people to express their views and for data to be taken into account.

“Of course, I am always happy to work alongside my fellow Highland MSP Donald Cameron, even though he represents a different party. In these times, it is important we are all pulling together to serve the people of the Highlands.”

Transport bosses confirmed a review of the current speed limits is due to get underway by Bear Scotland in the coming months.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Speed limits must be consistent with the layout and function of the road and be appropriate for the surrounding environment. As the character of the A82 and A830 changes a number of times through Fort William, Corpach and Banavie, a distance of over seven miles, it is appropriate that speed limit reflects this.

“In autumn 2020, we instructed Bear Scotland to review the speed limit on the A830 between A82/A830 roundabout and Corpach and it is expected that this study will commence this financial year.”